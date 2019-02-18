Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

From the section

West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez netted his 17th league goal of the season against Aston Villa on Saturday

QPR boss Steve McClaren has no new injury worries following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Watford on Friday.

R's centre-back Joel Lynch (back) is a doubt, while Angel Rangel (thigh) and Geoff Cameron (ankle) remain sidelined.

West Bromwich Albion striker Dwight Gayle serves the second game of his two-match ban for 'diving'.

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu will be assessed, but midfielder James Morrison and winger Matt Phillips (both ankle) are out.

Rangers have lost their past five Championship games, and are winless in seven matches in the league.

Match facts