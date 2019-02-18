Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion
QPR boss Steve McClaren has no new injury worries following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Watford on Friday.
R's centre-back Joel Lynch (back) is a doubt, while Angel Rangel (thigh) and Geoff Cameron (ankle) remain sidelined.
West Bromwich Albion striker Dwight Gayle serves the second game of his two-match ban for 'diving'.
Striker Hal Robson-Kanu will be assessed, but midfielder James Morrison and winger Matt Phillips (both ankle) are out.
Rangers have lost their past five Championship games, and are winless in seven matches in the league.
Match facts
- QPR were beaten 7-1 in this season's reverse fixture against West Brom - the most goals they've conceded in a single league season against an opponent is 11 versus Manchester United in 1968-69.
- The last five league meetings between QPR (11) and West Brom (15) have seen a total of 26 goals scored, with the Baggies winning three of those games (L2).
- QPR have taken fewer Championship points in 2019 than any other side (1 - P6 W0 D1 L5).
- West Bromwich Albion have won nine away league matches this season - only one fewer than in their previous three seasons combined (10).
- QPR striker Matt Smith has been involved in 16 goals in his last 16 Championship starts (8 goals, 8 assists).
- Jay Rodriguez has had a hand in 10 goals in his last nine Championship appearances for West Brom (7 goals, 3 assists).