Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez 'didn't like' challenge on keeper for Wolves equaliser

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Benitez disappointed with late goal against Wolves

Rafael Benitez questioned the stoppage-time challenge on goalkeeper Martin Dubravka that resulted in Wolves salvaging a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Defender Willy Boly headed past the Slovak in the 94th minute, although replays suggest he might have impeded Dubravka in doing so.

"I didn't like the challenge at the end," said Magpies boss Benitez.

"You have to protect the keeper. We have been here for years and it's still very difficult to explain that."

When asked if Newcastle should have had a free-kick after Boly's challenge, the Spaniard added: "In England they don't understand the rules so you can say whatever you want to say."

Benitez was also riled when his side were defeated 2-1 by Wolves in December, losing to another stoppage-time goal.

At the time he made a VAR signal after his defender DeAndre Yedlin was shown red for pulling back Diogo Jota, and he also believed Boly should have been dismissed after catching Ayoze Perez in the penalty area.

On Monday he said that debutant and record signing Miguel Almiron was fouled in the build-up to Wolves' equaliser.

"Maybe it's a foul before on Almiron too, you can say many things but it won't change what happened, like in the first game," said Benitez, whose side had been on course for three precious points in their fight against relegation following Isaac Hayden's second-half strike.

"It is a bad way to concede. We have one more point but it is a pity because we could have had three."

The Magpies moved above Cardiff and into 16th, but are only one point above the relegation places.