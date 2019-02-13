Ajax v Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior set to start for visitors in Amsterdam

Follow live text commentary of the game here

Champions League Round of 16 - Ajax v Real Madrid Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: Wednesday, 13 February Coverage: From 19:00 GMT - Follow build-up and live radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Ajax 24 Onana

12 Mazraoui

4 de Ligt

17 Blind

31 Tagliafico

20 Schöne

21 de Jong

22 Ziyech Booked at 53mins

6 van de Beek

7 Neres

10 Tadic Substitutes 2 Kristensen

3 Veltman

8 Sinkgraven

9 Huntelaar

25 Dolberg

26 Lamprou

30 de Wit Real Madrid 25 Courtois

2 Carvajal

6 Nacho

4 Ramos

23 Reguilón Booked at 69mins

10 Modric

14 Casemiro

8 Kroos

11 Bale Substituted for Vázquez at 61' minutes

9 Benzema

28 Vinícius Júnior Substitutes 1 Navas

3 Vallejo

7 Mariano

12 Marcelo

17 Vázquez

20 Asensio

24 Ceballos Referee : Damir Skomina Match Stats Live Text Booking Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid). Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Offside, Ajax. Matthijs de Ligt tries a through ball, but Nicolás Tagliafico is caught offside. Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax). Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid). Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale. Goal! Goal! Ajax 0, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior. Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax). Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois. Attempt saved. David Neres (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Donny van de Beek with a through ball. Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal. Foul by Dusan Tadic (Ajax). Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Second Half Second Half begins Ajax 0, Real Madrid 0. Half Time First Half ends, Ajax 0, Real Madrid 0. Attempt saved. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner. Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid). Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid). David Neres (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing. Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Ajax). Attempt missed. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donny van de Beek. Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Donny van de Beek. Delay over. They are ready to continue. VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled. Delay in match (Real Madrid). Video Review. Offside, Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside. Attempt saved. Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross. Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal. Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic. Show more updates goal

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is expected to start Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Ajax.

The 18-year-old Brazilian, signed from Flamengo in a deal worth £38.7m, has started the last two games, relegating Gareth Bale to the bench.

"His adaptation has been very fast," Real manager Santiago Solari said. "He has adapted to a new country, a new culture, a different type of football.

"He has shown his talent but we have to take care of him."

They are without Jesus Vallejo and Luca Zidane who are still sidelined with hamstring problems, while Marcos Llorente is out with a groin injury and Isco has not recovered from a back and neck issue.

Ajax are likely to start with top scorer Dusan Tadic, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, 11 of those coming in his last 12 games.

The Dutch side, who are second in the Eredivisie, have lost two of their last three league games, including a humiliating 6-2 defeat to Feyenoord.

Matthijs de Ligt, 19, and Barcelona-bound Frenkie de Jong are also fit to play in the club's first Champions League knockout game in 13 years.

Following Ajax's 1-0 loss to Heracles on Saturday, De Ligt said: "We cannot afford to play as we did against Heracles. If we do so we will be slaughtered. For Ajax to be outplayed by Heracles is scandalous."

Milestone for Ramos

Ramos has won 20 trophies in 14 years at Real

Real are chasing their fourth consecutive Champions League title, with captain Sergio Ramos leading the team in each of those triumphs.

The 32-year-old defender will again lead his side out against Ajax in what will be his 600th appearance for the club since arriving as an 18-year-old from Sevilla in 2005.

"He has been and remains a fantastic captain," said Scolari.

"I think it's brilliant how he carries out his job as leader, which isn't an easy one."

Ajax looking for first win over Madrid in seven attempts - the stats