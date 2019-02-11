Ross County 2-2 Inverness CT: Caley Thistle 'the better team in every derby' - Doran

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Ross County 2-2 Inverness CT

Inverness have "been the better team" in every Highland derby this season and will go "all-out" for victory in their Scottish Cup replay, says Aaron Doran.

A last-ditch Josh Mullin goal snatched a 2-2 draw for Ross County in Monday's last-16 tie in Dingwall.

Inverness have now failed to beat their rivals in eight matches, drawing three and losing one of the four meetings this term.

"Definitely, it feels like a defeat," forward Doran, 27, told BBC Scotland.

The teams will contest the replay on Tuesday, 19 February with the winner earning a trip to Championship rivals Dundee United in the quarter-finals.

Doran opened the scoring with a powerful drive, which was cancelled out by Ross Stewart after the break.

Brad McKay again gave Inverness the lead until Mullin's 91st-minute salvo.

John Robertson's side have now lost 11 goals in the final 10 minutes of matches this term.

"We've felt like this a few times this season," Doran added.

"We've been playing nice football, scoring goals, but backing off and we've conceded late again.

"We have been the better team in the four derbies. We're going all-out for the win."