Alaves fans hold mock funeral in protest against TV rescheduling
Alaves supporters held a mock funeral during their La Liga win over Levante in protest at the match being switched to Monday night for live TV coverage.
A large number of fans also boycotted the kick-off, entering the ground five minutes late.
A banner saying 'RIP Football' was held up as fans dressed in black carried a coffin into the stadium.
Victor Laguardia and Jony Rodriguez scored as Alaves claimed a 2-0 victory to move up to sixth in the table.
Fans also protested about fixture changes during their game against Athletic Bilbao on 17 December.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 15Navarro Jiménez
- 5LaguardiaBooked at 70mins
- 6Maripán
- 3Duarte
- 20BrasanacBooked at 65minsSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 75'minutes
- 8PinaBooked at 48mins
- 22Wakaso
- 11InuiSubstituted forRolanat 88'minutes
- 12CalleriSubstituted forBastónat 90'minutes
- 23Rodríguez Menéndez
Substitutes
- 2Vigaray
- 7Blanco
- 9Rolan
- 10Guidetti
- 13Sivera
- 18Bastón
- 19García Sánchez
Levante
- 25Fernández
- 12Andújar Moreno
- 18CabacoBooked at 44mins
- 14Nunes Vezo
- 22LunaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forDwamenaat 86'minutes
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 5Doukouré
- 17VukcevicSubstituted forBardhiat 60'minutes
- 7SimonSubstituted forMayoralat 67'minutes
- 9Martí
- 11Morales
Substitutes
- 2Mayoral
- 4Suárez Pier
- 10Bardhi
- 13Olazábal
- 19López
- 20Dwamena
- 27López de la Manzanara
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 10,394
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 2, Levante 0.
Goal!
Goal! Alavés 2, Levante 0. Jony (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raphael Dwamena (Levante).
Tomás Pina (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raphael Dwamena (Levante).
Foul by Diego Rolan (Alavés).
Jason (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Borja Bastón replaces Jonathan Calleri.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Diego Rolan replaces Takashi Inui.
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Raphael Dwamena replaces Antonio Luna.
Attempt blocked. Jason (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Víctor Laguardia.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Alavés).
Rúben Vezo (Levante) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Antonio Luna (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antonio Luna (Levante).
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Erick Cabaco.
Attempt missed. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antonio Luna.
Foul by Jonathan Calleri (Alavés).
Coke (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Manu García replaces Darko Brasanac.
Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Vezo (Levante).
Foul by Tomás Pina (Alavés).
Borja Mayoral (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Alavés) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Darko Brasanac.
Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Alavés) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right. Assisted by Jony with a headed pass.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Ximo Navarro.
Corner, Levante. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.
Booking
Víctor Laguardia (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Víctor Laguardia (Alavés).
Roger Martí (Levante) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Takashi Inui (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.