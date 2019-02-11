Alaves fans hold mock funeral in protest against TV rescheduling

From the section

Alaves supporters dressed in black and carried a mock coffin in protest at their game being switched to a Monday night for live TV coverage

Alaves supporters held a mock funeral during their La Liga win over Levante in protest at the match being switched to Monday night for live TV coverage.

A large number of fans also boycotted the kick-off, entering the ground five minutes late.

A banner saying 'RIP Football' was held up as fans dressed in black carried a coffin into the stadium.

Victor Laguardia and Jony Rodriguez scored as Alaves claimed a 2-0 victory to move up to sixth in the table.

Fans also protested about fixture changes during their game against Athletic Bilbao on 17 December.