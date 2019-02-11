Scottish Cup draw: Holders Celtic to face Hibernian in quarter-finals

Scottish Cup draw
There will be two replays ahead of the quarter-final ties next month

Holders Celtic will travel to Easter Road to face Hibernian in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen will host Premiership rivals Kilmarnock or Rangers, while Partick Thistle will play Hearts at home.

And there will be a Championship clash between Dundee United and the winner of the Highland derby replay between Ross County and Inverness.

Brendan Rodgers' side defeated St Johnstone 5-0 to book their place in the last eight on Sunday.

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock or Rangers

Dundee United v Ross County or Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

Hibernian v Celtic

Ties to be played weekend of 2 March 2019.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you