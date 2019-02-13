Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Malmö FF20:00Chelsea
Venue: Malmö New Stadion

Malmo FF v Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri has never won a major trophy as a manager

Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be absent when Chelsea play Malmo in the Europa League last 32 on the back of a 6-0 loss to Manchester City.

Left-back Alonso has been rested by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri with Emerson Palmieri likely to deputise.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek has suffered a recurrence of a back problem.

Malmo have not played a competitive game since the Europa League group stage ended in December, as the Swedish league runs from April until November.

Match stats

  • This will be the first competitive encounter between Malmo and Chelsea. Malmo have lost four of their five games against English opposition. The only exception was a 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest in the first round of the 1995-96 Uefa Cup.
  • Chelsea - one of seven teams to remain unbeaten in this season's Europa League group stages - have lost none of their four previous encounters with Swedish opposition (W1 D3). Their two away games both ended goalless.
  • Malmo are unbeaten in their last eight home games in European competition - (W2 D6. All seven of their goals in this season's Europa League have come in the second half.
  • Chelsea completed 3,943 passes in this season's Europa League group stages, more than any other team and more than double Malmo's total (1,904).
  • Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last three Europa League games, more than in his previous eight appearances in the competition (three).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

