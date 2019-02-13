Malmo FF v Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri has never won a major trophy as a manager

Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be absent when Chelsea play Malmo in the Europa League last 32 on the back of a 6-0 loss to Manchester City.

Left-back Alonso has been rested by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri with Emerson Palmieri likely to deputise.

Midfielder Loftus-Cheek has suffered a recurrence of a back problem.

Malmo have not played a competitive game since the Europa League group stage ended in December, as the Swedish league runs from April until November.

Match stats