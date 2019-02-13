Malmo FF v Chelsea
Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be absent when Chelsea play Malmo in the Europa League last 32 on the back of a 6-0 loss to Manchester City.
Left-back Alonso has been rested by Blues boss Maurizio Sarri with Emerson Palmieri likely to deputise.
Midfielder Loftus-Cheek has suffered a recurrence of a back problem.
Malmo have not played a competitive game since the Europa League group stage ended in December, as the Swedish league runs from April until November.
Match stats
- This will be the first competitive encounter between Malmo and Chelsea. Malmo have lost four of their five games against English opposition. The only exception was a 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest in the first round of the 1995-96 Uefa Cup.
- Chelsea - one of seven teams to remain unbeaten in this season's Europa League group stages - have lost none of their four previous encounters with Swedish opposition (W1 D3). Their two away games both ended goalless.
- Malmo are unbeaten in their last eight home games in European competition - (W2 D6. All seven of their goals in this season's Europa League have come in the second half.
- Chelsea completed 3,943 passes in this season's Europa League group stages, more than any other team and more than double Malmo's total (1,904).
- Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last three Europa League games, more than in his previous eight appearances in the competition (three).