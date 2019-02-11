Luke Varney: Nando's reward for Cheltenham Town's Player of the Month

Luke Varney has played for 11 clubs in all four divisions in England, scoring 92 goals in 473 matches

Luke Varney has been a professional footballer for 16 years, but his hunger is undiminished - which is just as well as the latest prize he has earned in the game is one of the spiced chicken variety.

The former Portsmouth, Derby County, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday striker - who once scored the winner for Blackpool against Liverpool at Anfield in their Premier League season in 2010 - now plies his trade at League Two Cheltenham Town.

The 36-year-old scored three goals last month and won 60% of the club vote for January's Player of the Month award.

And thanks to a new sponsorship deal with their local Nando's (other restaurants are available, both in Cheltenham and further afield) the Robins' Player of the Month collects a prize from the chicken restaurant chain.

Marcus Rashford only received a blue trophy for being Premier League Player of the Month - perhaps if he had been given a free meal he might have smiled.....

Not only did Varney win a small trophy, but he also received a voucher for a 'Nando's Sharing Platter' at the Cheltenham branch of the restaurant chain.

Let's hope the player who - somewhat ironically - began his career at a club called Quorn doesn't follow in the footsteps of music superstar Beyonce - she spent almost £1,500 at an Essex branch of the restaurant in 2013.

But no matter how much or how little chicken he is able to consume, he still has a hearty appetite for scoring goals.

"I get a bit of stick from the lads about my ancient age," Varney told BBC Radio Gloucestershire after following his January exploits with the winner in last week's game against Yeovil.

"I feel 26 at the minute, not 36."