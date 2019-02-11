Vito Mannone: Reading's former Arsenal goalkeeper joins Minnesota United on loan

Vito Mannone has made 160 league starts in English football since joining Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 2005

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined Major League Soccer club Minnesota United on a long-term loan.

The 30-year-old former Arsenal, Sunderland and Hull stopper will stay with Minnesota until January 2020.

The Italian has played 47 times since joining from Sunderland for £2m in 2017.

But he has made only six starts this term, falling behind Arsenal loanee Emiliano Martinez, Sam Walker and Anssi Jaakkola in the pecking order.

Minnesota United finished 10th in Western Conference at the end of last season's MLS and are managed by former Everton, Burnley and Manchester City midfielder Adrian Heath.

