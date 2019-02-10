Benfica score 10 in league win over Nacional

Benfica are Portugal's most successful team with 36 league titles and two European Cups

Benfica became the first team since 1965 to score 10 goals in a Portuguese top-flight match as they thrashed struggling Nacional.

The Lisbon side, who are one point behind leaders Porto, led after 33 seconds through Alex Grimaldo.

Haris Seferovic scored twice but they were only 3-0 up at the break.

Jonas' last-minute goal, his second of the game, made it 10-0 after strikes from Joao Felix, Pizzi, Ferro, Ruben Dias, Jonas and Rafa Silva.

Benfica were also the last team to achieve the feat, beating the now defunct Seixal 11-3 in on the penultimate day of 1964-65.