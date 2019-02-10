Maurizio Sarri: Social media savages Chelsea boss for 6-0 thumping

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will probably fail to see the funny side, but his side's astonishing capitulation against Manchester City on Sunday was perfect material for you savage lot on social media.

There were obviously the very many puns on his surname, but some others were a little bit more creative.

Gianfranco Zola (left) and Maurizio Sarri

Isn't former manager Guus Hiddink with China's Under-21 team? Surely he can't leave them to return to Stamford Bridge?!

Guus Hiddink

Poor Twitter user 'Chelsea', whose bio says she's a senior designer, had to explain that she was not a sports team during the match. The 'John Lewis' of Premier League mistaken identity.

B/R Football

This artistic effort looks rather Pointless.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Now this below is both creative and pertinent when it comes to the chase for a top four spot. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are a point ahead of Arsenal in fifth and Chelsea in sixth. Who would have envisaged that happening while Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford?

Maurizio Sarri (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Arsenal weren't even playing and get brought into scathing attacks on Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri

You never thought this man would miss out on a place among the Sarri memes?

Jose Mourinho

And finally...

Maurizio Sarri

