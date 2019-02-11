Quiz: Name Newcastle's most expensive signings

Miguel Almiron became Newcastle's record signing when he joined the club for £20m from Atlanta United on deadline day in January.

The 25-year-old Paraguay international is likely to make his debut for Rafael Benitez's side on Monday at Wolves (20:00 GMT).

But who are the club's next 10 most expensive signings?

We've collated all the figures. All you have to do is name the players in our quiz below. You have four minutes.

Can you name the 10 most expensive Newcastle signings after Miguel Almiron?

Score: 0 / 10
04:00
You scored 0/10

Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you