Scott Sinclair: Is in-form Celtic winger back to his best?

Scott Sinclair is Celtic's top scorer with 16 goals this season

Eleven goals in 11 games. Hat-tricks against Aberdeen and St Johnstone. Celtic's top goalscorer. Has Scott Sinclair arrested his form slump and silenced his doubters?

The winger was scintillating in his first year with Brendan Rodgers' Scottish champions, scoring 25 goals and earning PFA Scotland's player of the year award.

Since then, his form has faltered and his confidence diminished. The 29-year-old was criticised by fans as he struggled to recapture the swashbuckling, incisive play of 2016-17.

There are signs, though, that Sinclair is getting back to his best. His treble against St Johnstone on Sunday took his season's goal tally to 16 - more than any other Celtic player.

After a frustrating start to the campaign, all but five of those strikes have come in the past 11 matches.

Sinclair's scoring streak

After scoring only five times in 29 games between August and November, Sinclair struck from the spot as Celtic eased past Motherwell on 29 December.

He netted a hat-trick at Pittodrie a week later in a riveting 4-3 triumph for Rodgers' men.

Still, he looked a little shaky. Sinclair scored two in a Scottish Cup tie against Airdrieonians - the first game after the winter break - but had a penalty saved and squandered an easy chance.

In the next seven days, he struck against St Mirren and Hamilton Academical in heavy home wins for Celtic.

And on Sunday, the Englishman added three more goals as Rodgers' side hammered St Johnstone to reach the cup quarter-finals.

Doubting Sinclair's ability is 'crazy' - what they said

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald on Sportscene

It's crazy. Another hat-trick, 16 goals this year, 56 Celtic goals [in total] and people still doubt his ability. He just keeps being in the right place at the right time. We've seen since the winter break, he's always in that six-yard box.

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart

I don't think anybody's ever questioned his ability - it's his form and confidence. He's slowly coming back to the levels we've seen before at Celtic. He's scored 11 in his last 11 but 16 for the season. That shows you he's slowly building up again.

When he's firing on all cylinders, there's no question he's one of the main players for Celtic. Two hat-tricks will do his confidence the world of good.