Hearts: Defender Michael Smith sidelined for 'between six and 12 weeks' - Levein

Smith injury a sour note - Levein

Hearts defender Michael Smith will be sidelined for "anything between six and 12 weeks" with a suspected torn muscle in his thigh, says boss Craig Levein.

Right-back Smith, 31, suffered the damage as Hearts eased into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, beating junior side Auchinleck Talbot 4-0.

Levein described the injury as a "sour note" after an assured display from his Premiership side at Tynecastle.

"It's a massive blow to us," the Hearts manager told BBC Scotland.

"He brings a calmness to the team. We'll wait for the scan, but unfortunately it could be anything between six and 12 weeks."

Hearts led 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Christophe Berra, Demetri Mitchell and Steven Maclean, with Aidan Keena adding a late fourth - his maiden strike for the club.

"The first half was relatively good, I thought we let our standards drop in the second half and the boys know that," Levein added.

"I could nit-pick and talk about things we didn't do particularly well, but we're through. It was a huge crowd for a fifth-round tie against junior opposition, so I was delighted with that."

