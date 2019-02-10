Neil Warnock: Manager calls off Cardiff City's Tenerife trip

Media playback is not supported on this device Emiliano Sala: Cardiff and Southampton observe minute's silence for Argentine forward

Neil Warnock has abandoned plans to take his Cardiff squad to Tenerife.

Cardiff do not host Watford until 22 February and had planned a four day trip.

But Warnock believes his players will benefit from time with their families following the death of the club's record signing Emilano Sala.

"After what's happened, I'd rather cuddle my kids and see my missus because it's been a long two weeks," he said.

"I've never known anything like this in my life and I've seen most things.

"They'll all be reflecting on what's happened and your family is more important than football isn't it?"

Argentine-born Sala, 28, was travelling to Cardiff in a light aircraft piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

Sala's body was formally identified after it was recovered from the wrecked plane but the pilot is still missing and his family have launched a fundraising appeal to find his body.

Cardiff City representatives attended Sala's former club Nantes' game against Nimes on Sunday, where they laid flowers and a tribute from the club.

Warnock dedicated Cardiff's dramatic 2-1 win at Southampton to Sala and midfielder Aron Gunnarsson said the Argentine's death had "brought everyone together."

"It has been really difficult but the boys have stuck together with everyone around the club," said Gunnarsson.

"The most important thing was for the family to mourn.

"Knowing that now, hopefully the pilot will be found and his family can mourn. It has been difficult but we have stuck together and our gaffer said after the game, 'This one was for Sala'."

Cardiff's win at Southampton was their second consecutive victory and Warnock's side have moved out of the Premier League's relegation zone.