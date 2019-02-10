Welsh Premier League: Carmarthen Town deducted three points

Carmarthen Town have been deducted three points and fined £250 after fielding an ineligible player in a Welsh Premier League fixture.

David Vincent featured in their 2-0 win over Llanelli on 1 January but was suspended for one match as and from 28 December for accumulating five yellow cards.

An FAW disciplinary panel found the charge against Carmarthen to be proven.

Carmarthen have until the close of business on 18 February to lodge an appeal.