Sergio Aguero: Argentina forward equals Shearer hat-trick record - the Premier League stats

Sergio Aguero has scored five of his 11 Premier League hat-tricks since the start of 2018.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero took the plaudits as he equalled Alan Shearer's record of 11 Premier League hat-tricks as his side routed Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina forward also reached a number of other milestones, as City went back to the top of the table with a 6-0 win.

BBC Sport takes a look at these and the other key stats from this weekend and how they may impact the rest of the season.

Magnificent Aguero matches Shearer

How do you reach for a suitable accolade when it comes to Aguero?

His three-goal show in City's emphatic win over Chelsea drew him level with Shearer, who said: "It is only a matter of time before he goes and gets number 12, 13 and 14 in the Premier League.

"I am delighted for him and City are lucky to have him."

Another landmark reached by Aguero was 200 goal involvements for a single club in the competition.

Only Wayne Rooney (Man Utd), Ryan Giggs (Man Utd), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) have hit that mark before.

The striker, already City's all-time leading goalscorer, also became the club's leading scorer in the league on Sunday, taking his tally in the competition to 160. as Chelsea fell to their heaviest defeat since losing 7-0 against Nottingham Forest in April 1991.

With eight goals, the 30-year-old has also scored more than Brighton, Cardiff, Chelsea, Everton, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Southampton, Watford and West Ham, in 2019.

Aguero is also responsible for five of 11 Premier League hat-tricks scored since the start of 2018, with his nearest rival, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, on two.

He also became the fifth player to score hat-tricks in consecutive home Premier League matches and the first since Didier Drogba in August 2010.

Attack is the best form of defence

By the time Davinson Sanchez headed Tottenham into the lead against Leicester on Sunday, 10 of 20 goals scored over the weekend had arrived thanks to contributions from defenders.

That included Sol Bamba scoring with the first shot on target in Cardiff's win over Southampton, a game in which Saints centre-back Jack Stephens also scored.

But are modern day defenders more dangerous than ever before?

Well, they have been solely or part accountable for 221 of the 736 goals scored so far this season, equating to 30% of all goals scored.

That averages out at just over 8 goals in each round of fixtures, an increase of 4% from last season and 8% from 2014-15 when the ratio was just 22%.

But it is still not as high as the inaugural 1992-93 campaign. Back then 398 of the 1222 goals scored involved defenders, which was 33%.

Top five seasons for Premier League defender goal involvements Season Total goals Defender involvements Percentage 1992-93 1222 398 33% 1994-95 1195 354 30% 2018-19 (after 26 rounds) 726* 217* 30% 1996-97 970 284 29% 1997-98 1019 292 29%

When it comes to assists Manchester United's Phil Jones even got in on the act for the first time in 87 league outings, setting-up Anthony Martial's goal at Fulham.

Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles played a part in all three goals during Arsenal's win at Huddersfield. The Bosnian adding an own-goal to his early assist for Alex Iwobi.

And at Liverpool Andy Robertson has now assisted more Premier League goals (11) than any other defender since making his debut for the Reds in 2017.

Robertson, 24, has still got some ground to make up on the all time list though, he needs another 18 assists to make the top 10.

Midfield penalty kings

Paul Pogba is already into career best territory when it comes to scoring with 11 Premier League goals this term.

That is almost double what he achieved last term (6) and is better than his best effort in Italy's Serie A (8) with Juventus.

His tally includes eight goals in his last nine games but he has undoubtedly been helped by assuming penalty taking duties at Old Trafford.

Six of his goals (55%) have arrived from the penalty spot and had he not missed against Burnley and Everton that ratio would be at 62%.

West Ham captain Mark Noble is another who has a happy knack of scoring from 12 yards. His penalty at Crystal Palace means 21 of his 38 goals (55%) for the Hammers have come from spot kicks.

Of players with at least 30 goals in the competition, only defenders Leighton Baines (63%) and David Unsworth (58%) have scored a higher proportion from the spot.

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic has an even higher quota of 79%. The Serbian has hit 15 his 19 goals from the spot, including six out of a total of seven this season.

But are midfielders adding to their goals account more than ever from penalties? Not really.

The 2009-10 season saw midfielders score 51 goals from penalties. The count this term stands at 26. And Noble, Milivojevic and Pogba all have some way to go to reach Frank Lampard's record of 43 goals from penalties.

Top 5 Premier League midfielders to score penalties Player Number of goals (penalties) Frank Lampard 43 Steven Gerrard 32 Matthew Le Tissier 25 Mark Noble 21 Danny Murphy 18

The great entertainers?

When it comes to entertainment value the Premier League has seen some exhilarating teams and games down the years.

Sir Alex Ferguson's treble-winning Manchester United side and Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' at Arsenal spring to mind.

And then there's Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side and Jurgen Klopp's title chasing Liverpool team.

Remarkably though Tottenham versus Leicester would be the contest you would really want to see.

Spurs' 3-1 win over Leicester means that fixture joins the Sheffield derby as the most played top-flight game without ever recording a goalless draw (84 meetings).

But what about other fixtures with a license to thrill?

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers (74), Birmingham City v Leicester City (60) and Preston North End v Burnley (60) are surprisingly next on the list.

Are Fulham & Huddersfield doomed?

Things are looking pretty grim if you are a supporter of Huddersfield or Fulham at the moment.

The Terriers on 11 points are 13 points off safety, while the Cottagers are on 17 points, seven points adrift of a place outside the relegation zone.

The statistics don't look great. Only Portsmouth with seven (2009-10), Derby with nine and Sunderland with 10 (2005-06), have managed fewer points than Jan Siewert's side at this stage - all were relegated.

Huddersfield are also the first side to lose seven consecutive home Premier League games since Wolves in April 2012.

There is a small crumb of comfort for Fulham fans.

Despite a dozen clubs failing to survive from similar positions, West Brom escaped relegation in 2005 after reaching 26 games with 17 points.

The bad news is that in Premier League history, only Swindon (60), Barnsley (62) and Blackburn (59) have conceded more than Claudio Ranieri's side at this stage.

And all of those clubs were relegated.