Spurs beat Foxes to stay in title race
-
- From the section Football
Tottenham kept in touch with their Premier League title rivals with a 3-1 win over Leicester at Wembley.
Davinson Sanchez's first Spurs goal put them in front, before Foxes substitute Jamie Vardy missed a penalty with his first touch of the game after an hour.
Christian Eriksen capitalised on the let-off to double the advantage but Vardy converted Ricardo Pereira's low cross to set up a tense finish.
Son Heung-min made sure of three points in stoppage time.