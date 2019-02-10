SWPL: Glasgow City postpone Rangers match due to 'sudden bereavement'

SWPL trophy

Glasgow City have postponed Sunday's opening Scottish Women's Premier League game of the season against Rangers following a "sudden bereavement within the GCFC family".

The club were due to begin the defence of their title at Petershill Park.

In a statement they thanked Rangers for their "co-operation and understanding at this difficult time".

The Scottish FA posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with everyone at Glasgow City FC at this sad time."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you