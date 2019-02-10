Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, PSG, Hibs, Hearts, Appleton, West Brom, Valencia

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Michael Appleton was in Edinburgh to meet Hibernian as caretaker head coach Eddie May revealed he had taken charge for the last time and that Neil Lennon's successor will be announced within 72 hours. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits that the Scottish champions have no chance of keeping in-form Oliver Burke at the end of his loan spell from West Bromwich Albion but is more hopeful of extending fellow forward Timothy Weah's stay - but possibly only as an extended loan from Paris St-Germain. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister fears the Ibrox club could be fighting a losing battle in their bid to sign on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on a permanent basis. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes that Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power could face trial by TV after his high boot caught the Ibrox side's midfielder, Ryan Jack, in the face during Saturday's 0-0 draw in the Scottish Cup. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes Kilmarnock counterpart Alan Power should have been sent off, rather than just a yellow card, for dangerous play in the first-half challenge on Ryan Jack during Saturday's Scottish Cup stalemate. (Mail On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for Scottish FA consistency after Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power escaped a red card for a high challenge on Ryan Jack during Saturday's Scottish Cup draw at Rugby Park. (The National)

On-loan Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty was in a car that was pelted with missiles as he was taken to hospital after going off injured during Shrewsbury Town's 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers. (Sunday Mail)

Valencia have suffered a blow ahead of their Europa League meeting with Celtic after former Arsenal centre-half Gabriel picked up a thigh injury in training and missed Saturday's La Liga game against Real Socieded. (Sunday Mail)

Auchinleck Talbot goalkeeper Andy Leishman is still waiting for a promised call from Hearts seven years after the 30-year-old had a trial with Sunday's Scottish Cup fifth-round opponents. (Sunday Mail)

Arbroath's League One game at home to Stranraer was abandoned after 12 minutes because of strong winds - moments after home goalkeeper Darren Jamieson conceded a corner from his own kick out." (Sunday Post)