Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock16:00Celtic
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app
  • Kilmarnock have won two of their past four league games against Celtic (D1 L1) - as many victories as in their previous 54 Scottish Premiership matches against them beforehand.
  • Celtic have lost both of their past two trips to Kilmarnock in the league - only against Rangers have they ever lost three consecutive away Scottish Premiership matches versus a single opponent (in November 2000, March 2008 and February 2010).
  • Kilmarnock's 1-2 defeat against Hearts in their last home league game ended a run of five consecutive victories on home soil - Killie last lost back-to-back league games at Rugby Park in November 2017 (run of three).
  • Celtic have won all five of their league games in 2019, scoring 13 and conceding none.
  • Kilmarnock have made just 41 changes to their starting line-up between Scottish Premiership games this season (level with Aberdeen) - no side has made fewer.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25183459144557
2Rangers26157455203552
3Aberdeen26145743311247
4Kilmarnock25137537251246
5Hearts2613493130143
6St Johnstone26115102732-538
7Motherwell26113122834-636
8Hibernian269893628835
9Livingston2687112728-131
10Dundee2646162252-3018
11Hamilton2653181753-3618
12St Mirren2634191954-3513
