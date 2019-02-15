Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough (Sun)

Bradley Dack came off the bench in Blackburn's 2-1 defeat by Reading on Wednesday

Bradley Dack and Danny Graham are poised to return to Blackburn's starting line-up for Sunday's Championship clash with Middlesbrough.

Playmaker Dack and former Boro striker Graham both dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss at Reading on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough will be without central defenders Aden Flint and Daniel Ayala.

Flint went off injured during Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Sheffield United, while Ayala was sent off and must serve a one-match suspension.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I think the team have been pretty good the past two games to be honest, though everyone gets judged on results.

"Bristol City and Reading were both tight games that we lost by the odd goal and we didn't get the results.

"The team are still on a pretty good roll of confidence and statistics can potentially damage that.

"We just keep working on the positives and look forward to the next game and don't worry about the statistics that get thrown at you."

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis told BBC Tees:

"We're not far behind the teams above us and we've had chances in the past two games.

"The lads have shown great resilience in games when things have gone against us and that's commendable. We have to make sure we take that on.

"Aden (Flint) won't be fit for the next few weeks and he will be a massive, massive loss.

"But, we've got to go to Blackburn and give it the best shot, we'll have to make changes, but professional footballers have to cope with that."

Match facts