Swansea City v Brentford

Neal Maupay has scored in all three of Brentford's FA Cup ties this season

TEAM NEWS

Swansea's Oli McBurnie could start after returning from illness to come on as a substitute in midweek.

Nathan Dyer is a doubt with a hamstring problem, while Leroy Fer, Declan John and Wayne Routledge are all ruled out with hamstring, ankle and calf injuries respectively.

Brentford will assess Rico Henry, who has been sidelined with a foot injury.

Fellow defender Henrik Dalsgaard is hoping to play, despite breaking a bone in his hand in training last Monday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: Amidst a backdrop of unrest and discontent with Swansea's owners - despite the resignation of long-serving chairman Huw Jenkins earlier this month - supporters certainly remain behind manager Graham Potter and his players.

The Welsh club have sailed through the previous rounds but will face a tough test from a Brentford side who, after a rocky start, have found their feet under Thomas Frank - losing only one of their last 12 matches.

Coincidentally, these two were set to face each other in the Championship this weekend - where they're currently separated by just four points. Instead, they'll face off in the FA Cup for only the second time.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Swansea City manager Graham Potter: "I want to win the game in the FA Cup. I think we've got a good squad this year.

"If I made changes, it wouldn't be because I want to go out of the cup, it'd be because I want to win the cup and win a cup game. There's a quarter-final place at stake.

"[To make the quarter-finals] would be another incredible achievement for these players, but it's a very tough game and I'm looking forward to it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is the battle of the Championship mid-table sides, and I think it will be as close as their league positions would suggest.

Prediction: 1-1 (Brentford to win on penalties)

MATCH FACTS

Head to head

Swansea have won the past five meetings in all competitions, including 3-2 in December in the Championship.

The only previous FA Cup tie between the teams was in the first round in 1971-72, with Swansea winning 3-2 after a replay.

Brentford's last away win against Swansea was a 2-0 victory in the third tier in February 1995.

Swansea

Swansea are unbeaten at home in five matches in all competitions (W3, D2).

The Swans are aiming to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1926-27.

They have won both of their FA Cup games by a three-goal margin this season. The last side to win three in a row by three goals or more were West Brom en route to the semi-final in 2007-08.

Swansea have won 13 of their last 15 FA Cup home matches against non-Premier League opposition.

Brentford

Brentford have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions (W7, D4).

The Bees are playing in the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2006, and last reached the quarter-finals in 1989.

They have lost seven of their last eight ties against top-flight or Championship opposition.

Neal Maupay has scored in all three of Brentford's FA Cup matches so far this season.

