Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is looking for another FA Cup upset over Wolves

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bristol City could be without former Wolves player Andreas Weimann, who came off in the midweek win over QPR with a back spasm.

But there are no other reported injury worries for the Robins, who are aiming for a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Wolves also have no new injuries ahead of the tie.

John Ruddy has played in all Wolves' FA Cup games this season so is set to replace Rui Patricio in goal.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "The eyes of the world will be focused on that clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday but this tie has the potential to be the pick of the round.

Promotion hopefuls from the Championship at home to the surprise package of the Premier League. Two teams bang in form. Wolves unbeaten in their last six games, Bristol City on an incredible run of nine consecutive wins.

Confidence is high in both camps and there's a bit of 'needle' too. Last season at Ashton Gate, both sides had players sent off before Nuno Espirito Santo was sent to the stands ahead of Wolves' injury-time winner.

Breathless stuff. More of the same, please!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "Two big games [between Bristol City and Wolves] last year - very tense and very tight and obviously they've kicked on, and we've got nothing but respect for the job [Nuno Espirito Santo] has done there.

"It's our challenge to beat the team and if that's a case of it being a scalp because of their Premier League status then all the better for us because we've done that four or five times in the last 18 months."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Form-wise, Bristol City are absolutely flying, with nine successive wins in all competitions, but I would still back Wolves to find a way of getting through.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bristol City have won just two of their last 18 meetings with Wolves in all competitions (D4, L12).

Wolves won the only previous FA Cup meeting - 1-0 in the fourth round in 1972-73.

The last match between the sides saw a red card for each side and a 94th-minute winner for Wolves, whose head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was also sent to the stands by the referee.

Bristol City

Bristol City have won their last nine matches in all competitions

They haven't lost at home since 10 November.

They are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1973-74.

The Robins have won four of their last five domestic cup ties against Premier League opposition at Ashton Gate. The only defeat came in January 2018, when they lost 3-2 against Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final second leg, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring a 96th-minute winner.

Lee Johnson was Oldham Athletic manager when they eliminated Wolves in the first round of the 2013-14 FA Cup. Both clubs were in the third tier at the time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers