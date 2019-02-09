Premier League quick stats: Arsenal, Mane, Manchester United, Zaha

Paul Pogba has reached double figures for goals for the first time ever in a single league campaign (11)

Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield continued with a thumping victory over Bournemouth, while Manchester United claimed their sixth consecutive away win with victory at Fulham.

Cardiff netted yet another late winner to steal all three points against Southampton and Watford's Andre Gray ended his goal drought with the decisive strike at Vicarage Road.

Elsewhere, Wilfried Zaha scored his first home league goal of the season as the Eagles drew with West Ham, and Arsenal's run of conceding away goals went on, although they were able to claim victory at Huddersfield.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: