Emiliano Sala: Cardiff striker's tributes after body found in plane crash

There was a minute's applause in memory of Emiliano Sala in the Premier League's early game at Craven Cottage

Premier League clubs paid tribute to Emiliano Sala on Saturday after police confirmed the Cardiff striker was killed in a plane crash.

There were emotional scenes at Southampton, where Cardiff played for the first time since Sala's body was found and identified on Thursday.

A minute's silence was held before the game and Bluebirds fans wore daffodils in memory of the Argentine.

Players in games across the Premier League and EFL wore black armbands.

Sala, 28, was travelling to Cardiff in a light aircraft piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

The Argentine striker was flying to join up with his new Cardiff team-mates for the first time.

The club has offered to pay for Sala's body to be repatriated to Argentina.

The body of the pilot is still missing and Sala's family hopes authorities "will do their best" to find him.

More to follow.