Jack Clarke: Leeds United teenager taken to hospital after Middlesbrough draw

Jack Clarke was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment on the bench

Leeds' teenage winger Jack Clarke was taken to hospital after complaining of feeling unwell during Saturday's Championship draw at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old, who started the match and was replaced at half-time, was treated by paramedics and carried away from the substitutes' bench on a stretcher.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed Clarke was feeling "better" in the dressing room but would be checked in hospital.

A club statement said: "Jack Clarke began to feel unwell during the second half of our Championship fixture with Middlesbrough and received medical attention.

"The player is responsive and attending hospital with the club's head of medicine and performance.

"On behalf of everyone at Leeds United, we would like to thank the medical staff from both clubs for their response to the incident."

Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds: "What we know is that he didn't feel well. We don't really know the reasons yet.

"When he was taken to the dressing room, he was better. He was taken to the hospital to see if everything is all right."

The second-half incident at the Riverside Stadium caused a significant delay to play and 12 minutes of injury time was added on.

Kalvin Phillips scored a 101st-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw that took Leeds top of the Championship.