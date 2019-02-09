Irish Premiership: Linfield battle back to snatch win over Coleraine
Premiership pacesetters Linfield came from two goals down to beat Coleraine 3-2 and maintain their six-point lead over Ballymena at the top of the table.
Goals by Josh Robinson, Niall Quinn and Kyle McClean sealed the dramatic victory for David Healy's side.
Ballymena won 2-1 at Institute whose former manager Paddy McLaughlin's first game in charge of Cliftonville ended in a 1-0 home win over Newry City.
Crusaders' hopes of retaining the title look over after a defeat at Dungannon.
It was a second league defeat in three for the Crues who are now 12 points behind Linfield.
Glenavon are up to fourth after a 2-0 home success over Ards who stay three points adrift at the foot of the table.
Glentoran were 5-0 winners away to Warrenpoint Town who had two players sent off in the first half.
|Danske Bank Premiership
|Cliftonville
|1-0
|Newry City
|Dungannon Swifts
|1-0
|Crusaders
|Glenavon
|2-0
|Ards
|Institute
|1-2
|Ballymena United
|Linfield
|3-2
|Coleraine
|Warrenpoint Town
|0-5
|Glentoran
|Bluefin Soprt Championship
|Ballyclare Comrades
|4-1
|Limavady United
|Carrick Rangers
|7-2
|H&W Welders
|Dundela
|4-0
|Ballinamallard United
|Knockbreda
|0-4
|Dergview
|Portadown
|1-2
|Larne
|PSNI
|1-4
|Loughgall