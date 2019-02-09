Irish Premiership: Linfield battle back to snatch win over Coleraine

Linfield recovered from 2-0 down to beat Coleraine at Windsor Park

Premiership pacesetters Linfield came from two goals down to beat Coleraine 3-2 and maintain their six-point lead over Ballymena at the top of the table.

Goals by Josh Robinson, Niall Quinn and Kyle McClean sealed the dramatic victory for David Healy's side.

Ballymena won 2-1 at Institute whose former manager Paddy McLaughlin's first game in charge of Cliftonville ended in a 1-0 home win over Newry City.

Crusaders' hopes of retaining the title look over after a defeat at Dungannon.

It was a second league defeat in three for the Crues who are now 12 points behind Linfield.

Glenavon are up to fourth after a 2-0 home success over Ards who stay three points adrift at the foot of the table.

Glentoran were 5-0 winners away to Warrenpoint Town who had two players sent off in the first half.

Danske Bank Premiership Cliftonville 1-0 Newry City Dungannon Swifts 1-0 Crusaders Glenavon 2-0 Ards Institute 1-2 Ballymena United Linfield 3-2 Coleraine Warrenpoint Town 0-5 Glentoran