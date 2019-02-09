Mickey Thomas: Former Wales international diagnosed with stomach cancer

Media playback is not supported on this device Mickey Thomas' FA Cup wonder goal

Former Wales winger Mickey Thomas has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The 64-year-old will begin treatment on Monday after receiving the diagnosis in January.

A crowdfunding page which has been set up to help Thomas, which says "he is currently facing the biggest battle".

Thomas won 51 caps for Wales and spent three years at Manchester United, from 1978-1981, and nine seasons with Wrexham across two spells, making his final appearance in 1993, aged 38.

He famously scored the equaliser with a superb free-kick when the Welsh club, then of the fourth tier, knocked out league champions Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup third round.

He has been a co-commentator on Manchester United games on local radio in recent years.

"Still such a presence around Old Trafford and very much a part of the United family, Mickey is one of the most loveable guys you could meet," the funding page adds.

"He shouldn't be worrying about money during this tough time.

"We want his focus to be on beating this awful disease and getting back with us all as soon as possible."

During his 22-year playing career, Thomas also played for Everton, Brighton, Stoke, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Derby, Shrewsbury and Leeds.