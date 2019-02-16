Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Central Park, Scotland

Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Todd
  • 3Bollan
  • 7Cox
  • 8Scott
  • 10Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 9Renton
  • 11Malcolm

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Allan
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Henvey
  • 19Sneddon

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Moxon
  • 4Wilson
  • 7Wallace
  • 20Nade
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Sonkur
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead22153444172748
3Clyde22144438191946
4Annan Athletic23105836261035
5Stirling2310493330334
6Elgin2292113545-1029
7Cowdenbeath217592824426
8Queen's Park226792429-525
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2314181755-387
View full Scottish League Two table

