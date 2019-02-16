Clyde v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Lang
- 5Cogill
- 3McNiff
- 10McStay
- 8Nicoll
- 6Grant
- 7Rankin
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 9Boyle
Substitutes
- 12Lyon
- 14Lamont
- 15Stewart
- 16Rumsby
- 17Banks
- 18Duffie
- 19Hughes
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Ross
- 11Wilson
- 10Byrne
- 9Newell
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Phillips
- 15McMahon
- 16Watson
- 18Fagan
- 19Gordon
- 20Potts
- Referee:
- Scott Millar