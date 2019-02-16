Scottish League Two
Clyde15:00Albion
Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Scotland

Clyde v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Lang
  • 5Cogill
  • 3McNiff
  • 10McStay
  • 8Nicoll
  • 6Grant
  • 7Rankin
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 9Boyle

Substitutes

  • 12Lyon
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Rumsby
  • 17Banks
  • 18Duffie
  • 19Hughes

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Ross
  • 11Wilson
  • 10Byrne
  • 9Newell

Substitutes

  • 12Escuriola
  • 14Phillips
  • 15McMahon
  • 16Watson
  • 18Fagan
  • 19Gordon
  • 20Potts
Referee:
Scott Millar

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead22153444172748
3Clyde22144438191946
4Annan Athletic23105836261035
5Stirling2310493330334
6Elgin2292113545-1029
7Cowdenbeath217592824426
8Queen's Park226792429-525
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2314181755-387
View full Scottish League Two table

