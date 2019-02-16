Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 18Dow
  • 29Sutherland
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister
  • 99Lyle

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 21Henderson
  • 33Gibson

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Gibson
  • 2Mortimer
  • 7McGrory
  • 8Roberts
  • 3McLean
  • 10Galt
  • 9Hawke
  • 11Gow

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14East
  • 15Peters
  • 16McLaren
  • 17Grant
  • 18Summers
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Craig Napier

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead22153444172748
3Clyde22144438191946
4Annan Athletic23105836261035
5Stirling2310493330334
6Elgin2292113545-1029
7Cowdenbeath217592824426
8Queen's Park226792429-525
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2314181755-387
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you