Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Stirling
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 14Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Omar
  • 12Hester
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 9McLeish
  • 11Sutherland
  • 16Scott
  • 17Maciver
  • 20Hay
  • 22McGowan

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 5Horne
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McGregor
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Hughes
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 9Mackin
  • 18Wright

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 12Thomson
  • 14Banner
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Glover
  • 17Binnie
  • 19Mclear
Referee:
David Munro

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead22153444172748
3Clyde22144438191946
4Annan Athletic23105836261035
5Stirling2310493330334
6Elgin2292113545-1029
7Cowdenbeath217592824426
8Queen's Park226792429-525
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2314181755-387
View full Scottish League Two table

