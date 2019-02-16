Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Brechin
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Brechin City

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7McIntosh
  • 6Gallagher
  • 5Campbell
  • 8Conroy
  • 10Glass
  • 9Duffy
  • 11McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12Carrick
  • 14Millar
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Cairns
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Stewart
  • 19Edwards

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 4McGeever
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 10Sinclair
  • 22Thomson
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 7Orsi
  • 12Lynas
  • 15Morena
  • 16Tapping
  • 20Costello
Referee:
Barry Cook

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th February 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • StranraerStranraer15:00DumbartonDumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath23165250212953
2Raith Rovers23117550302040
3Forfar2412483535040
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose2495103237-532
6Airdrieonians2494113332131
7Stranraer2266102733-624
8Brechin2264122840-1222
9Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
10Dumbarton2356123342-921
