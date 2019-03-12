East Fife v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|28
|18
|6
|4
|55
|28
|27
|60
|2
|Raith Rovers
|28
|13
|9
|6
|59
|36
|23
|48
|3
|Forfar
|28
|14
|5
|9
|42
|40
|2
|47
|4
|East Fife
|27
|13
|4
|10
|43
|40
|3
|43
|5
|Montrose
|28
|10
|5
|13
|36
|45
|-9
|35
|6
|Dumbarton
|28
|9
|7
|12
|47
|48
|-1
|34
|7
|Airdrieonians
|28
|10
|4
|14
|36
|37
|-1
|34
|8
|Stranraer
|27
|7
|8
|12
|33
|43
|-10
|29
|9
|Brechin
|27
|7
|7
|13
|33
|45
|-12
|28
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|27
|8
|3
|16
|28
|50
|-22
|27