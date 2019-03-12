Scottish League One
East Fife19:45Stenhousemuir
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Stenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath28186455282760
2Raith Rovers28139659362348
3Forfar2814594240247
4East Fife27134104340343
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2778123343-1029
9Brechin2777133345-1228
10Stenhousemuir2783162850-2227
