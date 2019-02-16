Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Arbroath
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Arbroath

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 11Dingwall
  • 8Gillespie
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 24Barjonas
  • 16Flanagan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Matthews
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
  • 23Smith
  • 26McGuffie

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 8McKenna
  • 11Linn
  • 9Spence
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Wallace
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Kader
  • 18Donnelly
  • 21Hill
Referee:
John McKendrick

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th February 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • StranraerStranraer15:00DumbartonDumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath23165250212953
2Raith Rovers23117550302040
3Forfar2412483535040
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose2495103237-532
6Airdrieonians2494113332131
7Stranraer2266102733-624
8Brechin2264122840-1222
9Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
10Dumbarton2356123342-921
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you