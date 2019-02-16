Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Forfar
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 7Webster
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 17Redman
  • 12Harrington
  • 16Johnston
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 9Rennie
  • 11Milne
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
  • 23Henderson

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Irvine
  • 6Reilly
  • 11Moore
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird
  • 10Easton

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Malone
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Scott
  • 18Spencer
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th February 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • StranraerStranraer15:00DumbartonDumbarton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath23165250212953
2Raith Rovers23117550302040
3Forfar2412483535040
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose2495103237-532
6Airdrieonians2494113332131
7Stranraer2266102733-624
8Brechin2264122840-1222
9Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
10Dumbarton2356123342-921
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you