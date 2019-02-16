Montrose v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 2Masson
- 22Cregg
- 17Redman
- 12Harrington
- 16Johnston
- 10McLean
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 11Milne
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- 23Henderson
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 8Irvine
- 6Reilly
- 11Moore
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
- 10Easton
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Malone
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Scott
- 18Spencer
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson