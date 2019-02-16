Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Dundee United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 30Maguire
  • 21Wilson
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14Low
  • 6Doyle
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 12McGrath
  • 17Murray
  • 20Leighfield

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 49Seaman
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 17Robson
  • 13Gomis
  • 47Harkes
  • 50Pawlett
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Clark
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 3Booth
  • 9Sow
  • 12Stanton
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 25Smith
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 44Watson
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23136439211845
2Ayr23126540221842
3Dundee Utd2311663331239
4Inverness CT2371243328533
5Queen of Sth237973428630
6Morton237882532-729
7Dunfermline2367102330-725
8Falkirk2466122535-1024
9Alloa2458112537-1223
10Partick Thistle2364132336-1322
View full Scottish Championship table

