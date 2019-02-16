Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Ayr
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 8McAlister
  • 5Waddell
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Millar
  • 6Telfer
  • 15Dykes
  • 44Dallas
  • 11McHugh
  • 20Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 10Thomson
  • 14Tumilty
  • 17O'Connell
  • 32Lyon
  • 37McGrattan

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Crawford
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 9Moore
  • 15Bell
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 28Cadden
  • 29Miller
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23136439211845
2Ayr23126540221842
3Dundee Utd2311663331239
4Inverness CT2371243328533
5Queen of Sth237973428630
6Morton237882532-729
7Dunfermline2367102330-725
8Falkirk2466122535-1024
9Alloa2458112537-1223
10Partick Thistle2364132336-1322
View full Scottish Championship table

