Greenock Morton v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 8McAlister
- 5Waddell
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 7Millar
- 6Telfer
- 15Dykes
- 44Dallas
- 11McHugh
- 20Kiltie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 10Thomson
- 14Tumilty
- 17O'Connell
- 32Lyon
- 37McGrattan
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30Muirhead
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 9Moore
- 15Bell
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
- 28Cadden
- 29Miller
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match report to follow.