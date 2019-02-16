Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 6Hetherington
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23Shields

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 31Henry

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Anderson
  • 31McMillan
  • 3Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 11Harkins
  • 7Spittal
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 10McDonald
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 30Mansell
  • 99Roy
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23136439211845
2Ayr23126540221842
3Dundee Utd2311663331239
4Inverness CT2371243328533
5Queen of Sth237973428630
6Morton237882532-729
7Dunfermline2367102330-725
8Falkirk2466122535-1024
9Alloa2458112537-1223
10Partick Thistle2364132336-1322
