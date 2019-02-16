National League
Boreham Wood15:00Hartlepool
Venue: Meadow Park

Boreham Wood v Hartlepool United

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors33196852292363
2Leyton Orient321710553233061
3Wrexham32178738221659
4Fylde321512550252557
5Salford32169757332457
6Sutton United31151064234855
7Harrogate31158860421853
8Gateshead33157114132952
9Eastleigh32157104041-152
10Ebbsfleet321381145331247
11Barrow32119123335-242
12Bromley32118134446-241
13Hartlepool321010123543-840
14Dag & Red32116153840-239
15Boreham Wood32912113438-439
16Halifax31714102632-635
17Barnet27105122633-735
18Havant & Waterlooville32810144453-934
19Maidenhead United32104183455-2134
20Chesterfield31615103037-733
21Dover3389163452-1833
22Aldershot3277182654-2828
23Maidstone United3275202854-2626
24Braintree3267193155-2425
