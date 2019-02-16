Eastleigh v Braintree Town
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Solihull Moors
|33
|19
|6
|8
|52
|29
|23
|63
|2
|Leyton Orient
|32
|17
|10
|5
|53
|23
|30
|61
|3
|Wrexham
|32
|17
|8
|7
|38
|22
|16
|59
|4
|Fylde
|32
|15
|12
|5
|50
|25
|25
|57
|5
|Salford
|32
|16
|9
|7
|57
|33
|24
|57
|6
|Sutton United
|31
|15
|10
|6
|42
|34
|8
|55
|7
|Harrogate
|31
|15
|8
|8
|60
|42
|18
|53
|8
|Gateshead
|33
|15
|7
|11
|41
|32
|9
|52
|9
|Eastleigh
|32
|15
|7
|10
|40
|41
|-1
|52
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|32
|13
|8
|11
|45
|33
|12
|47
|11
|Barrow
|32
|11
|9
|12
|33
|35
|-2
|42
|12
|Bromley
|32
|11
|8
|13
|44
|46
|-2
|41
|13
|Hartlepool
|32
|10
|10
|12
|35
|43
|-8
|40
|14
|Dag & Red
|32
|11
|6
|15
|38
|40
|-2
|39
|15
|Boreham Wood
|32
|9
|12
|11
|34
|38
|-4
|39
|16
|Halifax
|31
|7
|14
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|35
|17
|Barnet
|27
|10
|5
|12
|26
|33
|-7
|35
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|32
|8
|10
|14
|44
|53
|-9
|34
|19
|Maidenhead United
|32
|10
|4
|18
|34
|55
|-21
|34
|20
|Chesterfield
|31
|6
|15
|10
|30
|37
|-7
|33
|21
|Dover
|33
|8
|9
|16
|34
|52
|-18
|33
|22
|Aldershot
|32
|7
|7
|18
|26
|54
|-28
|28
|23
|Maidstone United
|32
|7
|5
|20
|28
|54
|-26
|26
|24
|Braintree
|32
|6
|7
|19
|31
|55
|-24
|25