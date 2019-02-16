Rangers v St Johnstone
- Rangers have lost just one of their past 16 top-flight games against St Johnstone (W12 D3), a 1-3 defeat back in December 2017.
- St Johnstone have won just one of their 15 trips to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L11), a 3-1 victory in December 2017.
- Following Alfredo Morelos' third league sending off of the season (all of which have come against Aberdeen), Rangers have now been shown six red cards in the Scottish Premiership this season - at least two more than any other side and the most they have received in a single Scottish Premiership season since 2011/12 (also six).
- St Johnstone have lost each of their past four league games, scoring just a single goal in the process - they last lost five on the bounce in the top-flight in October 2014.
- Jermaine Defoe has been involved in four goals in his opening four league games for Rangers (3 goals, 1 assist), despite only starting two of those matches.