Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

  • Hibernian have won their past three league games against Hamilton by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1 - they had failed to win any of their previous four top-flight games against the Accies prior to this run (D1 L3).
  • Having gone unbeaten in their previous three trips to Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership, Hamilton have lost both of their past two such visits, most recently a 6-0 defeat back in October 2018.
  • Hibernian have won just one of their past eight home league games (D4 L3) and are winless on home soil since a 2-0 victory against league leaders Celtic back in December (P4 W0 D2 L2 since).
  • Hamilton's 2-1 victory against St. Johnstone last time out ended a nine-game winless streak in the league for the Accies (D2 L7) - they will be looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership games for the first time since March 2018.
  • Oli Shaw has been directly involved in three of Hibernian's last four Scottish Premiership goals (2 goals, 1 assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25183459144557
2Rangers25156455203551
3Aberdeen25144741291246
4Kilmarnock25137537251246
5Hearts2513483129243
6St Johnstone25114102732-537
7Motherwell25103122734-733
8Hibernian258893428632
9Livingston2587102626031
10Hamilton2553171751-3418
11Dundee2536162051-3115
12St Mirren2533191752-3512
