Hibernian v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Hibernian have won their past three league games against Hamilton by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1 - they had failed to win any of their previous four top-flight games against the Accies prior to this run (D1 L3).
- Having gone unbeaten in their previous three trips to Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership, Hamilton have lost both of their past two such visits, most recently a 6-0 defeat back in October 2018.
- Hibernian have won just one of their past eight home league games (D4 L3) and are winless on home soil since a 2-0 victory against league leaders Celtic back in December (P4 W0 D2 L2 since).
- Hamilton's 2-1 victory against St. Johnstone last time out ended a nine-game winless streak in the league for the Accies (D2 L7) - they will be looking to win back-to-back Scottish Premiership games for the first time since March 2018.
- Oli Shaw has been directly involved in three of Hibernian's last four Scottish Premiership goals (2 goals, 1 assist).