Livingston v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Livingston have won three of their past five games against Dundee in the top-flight (D2), having failed to win any of the previous nine beforehand.
- Dundee have failed to win any of their six trips to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L3), scoring just three goals in total.
- Livingston have lost back-to-back home league games - they last went on a longer run of consecutive home defeats in the Scottish Premiership between December 2005 and March 2006 (run of five).
- Dundee have won just one of their past 10 league games (D4 L5), a 2-1 victory against Hearts in January.
- Andrew Nelson has been directly involved in four of Dundee's past five league goals (3 goals, 1 assist).