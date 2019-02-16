Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Dundee
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Dundee

  • Livingston have won three of their past five games against Dundee in the top-flight (D2), having failed to win any of the previous nine beforehand.
  • Dundee have failed to win any of their six trips to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L3), scoring just three goals in total.
  • Livingston have lost back-to-back home league games - they last went on a longer run of consecutive home defeats in the Scottish Premiership between December 2005 and March 2006 (run of five).
  • Dundee have won just one of their past 10 league games (D4 L5), a 2-1 victory against Hearts in January.
  • Andrew Nelson has been directly involved in four of Dundee's past five league goals (3 goals, 1 assist).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25183459144557
2Rangers25156455203551
3Aberdeen25144741291246
4Kilmarnock25137537251246
5Hearts2513483129243
6St Johnstone25114102732-537
7Motherwell25103122734-733
8Hibernian258893428632
9Livingston2587102626031
10Hamilton2553171751-3418
11Dundee2536162051-3115
12St Mirren2533191752-3512
