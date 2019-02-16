Aberdeen v St Mirren
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past 15 top-flight games against St Mirren (W7 D8), a run stretching back to December 2011.
- St Mirren have drawn five of their past eight trips to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (L3), however, they have lost each of the last two.
- Aberdeen have failed to win any of their past three home league games (D1 L2), conceding four goals in both of their defeats in this run.
- St Mirren have won just one of their past 11 league games (D1 L9), losing each of their last six such matches since a 1-0 victory against Motherwell in December.
- Sam Cosgrove has scored 32% of Aberdeen's league goals this season (13/41), including four of their last seven.