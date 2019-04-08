League Two
Newport19:45Swindon
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Swindon Town

Padraig Amond
Padraig Amond is Newport's leading scorer with 20 goals this season

Padraig Amond will be hoping to start for Newport in their League Two game against Swindon Town.

Amond came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Tranmere after recovering from a fractured elbow.

Michael Doughty could return to Swindon's starting line-up after he came on as a sub in the 1-1 draw with Yeovil.

The midfielder had been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained in February.

Newport are 13th in League Two - two points behind tenth placed Swindon.

Tuesday 9th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City412314472373583
2Mansfield411915761342772
3MK Dons412191166432372
4Bury4120111074502471
5Tranmere4119111159441568
6Forest Green4117131160421864
7Exeter4017111253421162
8Carlisle41187166256661
9Colchester41179155850860
10Swindon401513125148358
11Oldham4015121360481257
12Stevenage41169164752-557
13Newport39168154957-856
14Northampton411217125254-253
15Crewe41158184953-453
16Cheltenham411410175359-652
17Grimsby41147204052-1249
18Port Vale411211183646-1047
19Morecambe411210194663-1746
20Cambridge41129203758-2145
21Crawley41127224161-2043
22Yeovil41910223860-2237
23Notts County41813204374-3137
24Macclesfield40812204266-2436
