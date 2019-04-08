Newport County v Swindon Town
Padraig Amond will be hoping to start for Newport in their League Two game against Swindon Town.
Amond came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Tranmere after recovering from a fractured elbow.
Michael Doughty could return to Swindon's starting line-up after he came on as a sub in the 1-1 draw with Yeovil.
The midfielder had been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained in February.
Newport are 13th in League Two - two points behind tenth placed Swindon.