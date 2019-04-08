Newport County v Swindon Town

Padraig Amond is Newport's leading scorer with 20 goals this season

Padraig Amond will be hoping to start for Newport in their League Two game against Swindon Town.

Amond came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Tranmere after recovering from a fractured elbow.

Michael Doughty could return to Swindon's starting line-up after he came on as a sub in the 1-1 draw with Yeovil.

The midfielder had been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained in February.

Newport are 13th in League Two - two points behind tenth placed Swindon.