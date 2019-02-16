League One
Shrewsbury15:00Burton
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton32208464273768
2Barnsley31188557273062
3Sunderland311514253302359
4Portsmouth31178651321959
5Charlton32167948331555
6Doncaster31158858391953
7Peterborough32131095044649
8Blackpool31121183428647
9Fleetwood32129114334945
10Wycombe321110114145-443
11Coventry32127133337-443
12Burton31118124139241
13Scunthorpe32117144056-1640
14Southend32123174041-139
15Accrington30910112940-1137
16Plymouth32107154053-1337
17Walsall3298153450-1635
18Rochdale3297163863-2534
19Bristol Rovers3189143034-433
20Oxford Utd31712123847-933
21Gillingham3196164153-1233
22Shrewsbury31711133343-1032
23Bradford3295183652-1632
24Wimbledon3275202348-2526
