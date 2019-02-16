Match ends, Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley goal disallowed in scoreless draw
Preston stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest as visiting manager Martin O'Neill made it eight points from his first six matches in charge.
In a game of few clear-cut chances, Preston stopper Declan Rudd made a fingertip save to deny Forest striker Lewis Grabban, who was through on goal just before half-time.
Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon then made an equally good stop to keep out Brad Potts, while Joe Lolley had the ball in the net for the visitors but it was ruled out for a foul by Ryan Yates.
It was the first goalless draw in a league fixture between these two sides since March 1910.
Pantilimon's second-half save to deny Potts was one of two key moments - the other being referee Tim Robinson's decision to blow for a foul by Yates on Preston keeper Rudd as Lolley fired home a loose ball in the 68th minute.
For Preston, the draw extended an unbeaten sequence which stretches back to New Year's Day and has seen them rise from 18th to 11th in the Championship.
O'Neill's Forest are now four points off the play-offs in eighth, but this result will most please their rivals Derby County, who are one place ahead of them and have two games in hand.
Preston boss Alex Neil said:
"It wasn't great was it? But we had three good opportunities in the first half and if one of those goes in it's a very different game.
"The first 10 minutes was key for us - if we had got the early goal it would have brought Forest out and made them more expansive.
"Lewis Grabban is excellent as this level but Ben Davies is a top centre-back and he dealt with him really well which was pleasing."
Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill said:
"We should have taken all three points. The (Lolley) goal should have stood in the second half.
"The keeper spilt the ball and it was there to fight for. We have been robbed of all three points again. That is four points in two games.
"It should have counted and I told the referee after the game that he should look at it again. These are the points that you cannot get back."
Line-ups
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 2Fisher
- 14Storey
- 6Davies
- 16Hughes
- 12GallagherSubstituted forStockleyat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 4Pearson
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forJohnsonat 65'minutes
- 8Browne
- 44Potts
- 24MaguireSubstituted forNmechaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Earl
- 5Clarke
- 11Johnson
- 13Crowe
- 18Ledson
- 20Stockley
- 45Nmecha
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 27Darikwa
- 17Milosevic
- 29Benalouane
- 18Robinson
- 22Yates
- 6Colback
- 11Osborn
- 23Lolley
- 9MurphySubstituted forAntunes Carvalhoat 71'minutes
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 13Wagué
- 15Steele
- 19Cupido Goncalves
- 24Yacob
- 28Tuncará Gomes
- 33Bonatini
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 13,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).
Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrew Hughes with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Preston North End).
Yohan Benalouane (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Preston North End. Jayden Stockley tries a through ball, but Andrew Hughes is caught offside.
Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Nottingham Forest).
Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Declan Rudd (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn.
Attempt saved. Jordan Storey (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Preston North End).
Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. João Carvalho replaces Daryl Murphy.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Tom Barkhuizen.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Lukas Nmecha replaces Sean Maguire.
Delay in match Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jayden Stockley.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alan Browne.
Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.