Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley goal disallowed in scoreless draw

Preston have now lost only one of their last 14 home league games against Nottingham Forest

Preston stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest as visiting manager Martin O'Neill made it eight points from his first six matches in charge.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Preston stopper Declan Rudd made a fingertip save to deny Forest striker Lewis Grabban, who was through on goal just before half-time.

Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon then made an equally good stop to keep out Brad Potts, while Joe Lolley had the ball in the net for the visitors but it was ruled out for a foul by Ryan Yates.

It was the first goalless draw in a league fixture between these two sides since March 1910.

Pantilimon's second-half save to deny Potts was one of two key moments - the other being referee Tim Robinson's decision to blow for a foul by Yates on Preston keeper Rudd as Lolley fired home a loose ball in the 68th minute.

For Preston, the draw extended an unbeaten sequence which stretches back to New Year's Day and has seen them rise from 18th to 11th in the Championship.

O'Neill's Forest are now four points off the play-offs in eighth, but this result will most please their rivals Derby County, who are one place ahead of them and have two games in hand.

Preston boss Alex Neil said:

"It wasn't great was it? But we had three good opportunities in the first half and if one of those goes in it's a very different game.

"The first 10 minutes was key for us - if we had got the early goal it would have brought Forest out and made them more expansive.

"Lewis Grabban is excellent as this level but Ben Davies is a top centre-back and he dealt with him really well which was pleasing."

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill said:

"We should have taken all three points. The (Lolley) goal should have stood in the second half.

"The keeper spilt the ball and it was there to fight for. We have been robbed of all three points again. That is four points in two games.

"It should have counted and I told the referee after the game that he should look at it again. These are the points that you cannot get back."