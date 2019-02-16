Championship
Preston0Nottm Forest0

Preston North End 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Joe Lolley goal disallowed in scoreless draw

Preston v Nottingham Forest
Preston have now lost only one of their last 14 home league games against Nottingham Forest

Preston stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest as visiting manager Martin O'Neill made it eight points from his first six matches in charge.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Preston stopper Declan Rudd made a fingertip save to deny Forest striker Lewis Grabban, who was through on goal just before half-time.

Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon then made an equally good stop to keep out Brad Potts, while Joe Lolley had the ball in the net for the visitors but it was ruled out for a foul by Ryan Yates.

It was the first goalless draw in a league fixture between these two sides since March 1910.

Pantilimon's second-half save to deny Potts was one of two key moments - the other being referee Tim Robinson's decision to blow for a foul by Yates on Preston keeper Rudd as Lolley fired home a loose ball in the 68th minute.

For Preston, the draw extended an unbeaten sequence which stretches back to New Year's Day and has seen them rise from 18th to 11th in the Championship.

O'Neill's Forest are now four points off the play-offs in eighth, but this result will most please their rivals Derby County, who are one place ahead of them and have two games in hand.

Preston boss Alex Neil said:

"It wasn't great was it? But we had three good opportunities in the first half and if one of those goes in it's a very different game.

"The first 10 minutes was key for us - if we had got the early goal it would have brought Forest out and made them more expansive.

"Lewis Grabban is excellent as this level but Ben Davies is a top centre-back and he dealt with him really well which was pleasing."

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill said:

"We should have taken all three points. The (Lolley) goal should have stood in the second half.

"The keeper spilt the ball and it was there to fight for. We have been robbed of all three points again. That is four points in two games.

"It should have counted and I told the referee after the game that he should look at it again. These are the points that you cannot get back."

Line-ups

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 2Fisher
  • 14Storey
  • 6Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 12GallagherSubstituted forStockleyat 45'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 4Pearson
  • 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forJohnsonat 65'minutes
  • 8Browne
  • 44Potts
  • 24MaguireSubstituted forNmechaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Earl
  • 5Clarke
  • 11Johnson
  • 13Crowe
  • 18Ledson
  • 20Stockley
  • 45Nmecha

Nottm Forest

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 27Darikwa
  • 17Milosevic
  • 29Benalouane
  • 18Robinson
  • 22Yates
  • 6Colback
  • 11Osborn
  • 23Lolley
  • 9MurphySubstituted forAntunes Carvalhoat 71'minutes
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 10Antunes Carvalho
  • 13Wagué
  • 15Steele
  • 19Cupido Goncalves
  • 24Yacob
  • 28Tuncará Gomes
  • 33Bonatini
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
13,904

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross following a set piece situation.

Lukas Nmecha (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest).

Alan Browne (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrew Hughes with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Preston North End).

Yohan Benalouane (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Preston North End. Jayden Stockley tries a through ball, but Andrew Hughes is caught offside.

Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Nottingham Forest).

Jayden Stockley (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Declan Rudd (Preston North End) because of an injury.

Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Osborn.

Attempt saved. Jordan Storey (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross.

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.

Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Preston North End).

Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. João Carvalho replaces Daryl Murphy.

Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Daniel Johnson replaces Tom Barkhuizen.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Lukas Nmecha replaces Sean Maguire.

Delay in match Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Brad Potts (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jayden Stockley.

Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Alan Browne.

Ben Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom32169764402457
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn321110114349-643
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you