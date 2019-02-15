Ipswich Town v Stoke City

Luke Chambers and fellow centre-back James Collins both missed Ipswich's draw with Derby on Wednesday

Ipswich will check on the fitness of captain Luke Chambers before their Championship match against Stoke.

Centre-back Chambers (foot) and midfielder Cole Skuse (illness) missed the draw against Derby while defender James Collins (hamstring) is doubtful.

Stoke are set to monitor defender Tom Edwards, who went off during the first half of Wednesday's goalless draw at Wigan with a head injury.

Benik Afobe could retain his place in attack alongside Sam Vokes.

The Potters have failed to score in their past four league games and are 17th in the table, while Ipswich are bottom and 10 points from safety.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"We've so many long-term injuries here which is incredible, but we have to keep putting the young players through as a result.

"I'm not moving too far away from my philosophy or the way we're trying to play and if there's too many mixed messages, it becomes a problem.

"The bigger picture is the club has to survive. It would hurt if they didn't, but we've got an absolute fight within us to make it happen.

"We've got nothing to lose, we'll take the shackles off and enjoy it and we're certainly playing well enough at the moment to get wins."

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke:

"They're all difficult matches in the Championship - I think this is the hardest league there is to get stuff out of.

"There's no gimmes and every team is fighting for something. Ipswich definitely won't be an easy game.

"We'll have to be on our guard and expect to be tested. I know Paul (Lambert) very well and he has taken on a very difficult job, which shows the desire and character he has."

Match facts